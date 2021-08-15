Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Announces $0.82 Dividend

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8181 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $16.96 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

