Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.