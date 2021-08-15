Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSL. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

