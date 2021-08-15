KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.