Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 3,125 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.