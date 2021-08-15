Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 6,349 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

