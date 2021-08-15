Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 54 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Shares of TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.33 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

