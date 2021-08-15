Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 261.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.