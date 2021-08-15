Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.