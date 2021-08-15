Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

