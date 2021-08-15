Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $30.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

