Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

