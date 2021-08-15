PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

