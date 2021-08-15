Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

