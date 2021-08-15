Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 98.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.67.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

