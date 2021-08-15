Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 98.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.67.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.