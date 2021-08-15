J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $171.68 Average PT from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

