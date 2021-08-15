Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,325 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.51 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.