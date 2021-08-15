Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 250 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

