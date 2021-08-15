Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

