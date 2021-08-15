Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $672.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $647.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

