Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Laird Superfood worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laird Superfood news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

