Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of ShotSpotter worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $43.08 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of 391.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

