Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

