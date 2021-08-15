Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,030,442 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $120,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roche by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

