The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $178.08 on Friday. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.48.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

