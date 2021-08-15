Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Prologis stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.