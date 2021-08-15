Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

