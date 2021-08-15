Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

