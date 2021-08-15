Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.59%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

