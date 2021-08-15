Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

