Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.