Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLGG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

