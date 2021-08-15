Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

SPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

