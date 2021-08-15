Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.