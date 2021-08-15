Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

