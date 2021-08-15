Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,649 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.73 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

