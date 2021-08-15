Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $66.04 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.