Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.7% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

