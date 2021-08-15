Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

