Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

