Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,473 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

