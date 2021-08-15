Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 438 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $587.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.10 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

