SUN (old) (SUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00134042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.