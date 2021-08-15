Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $4.46 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $2,702.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,817 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

