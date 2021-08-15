Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

