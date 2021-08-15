Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases Earnings Results

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1,382.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

