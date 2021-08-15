OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Down 94.1% in July

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA opened at $10.04 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,895,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 1,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 487,864 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 460,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.