Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 60.7%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 252.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.27. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.