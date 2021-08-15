Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.