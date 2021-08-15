Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

PSA opened at $314.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.88. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

