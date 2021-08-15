Versor Investments LP Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

